Chugach National Forest opens to snowmachines Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest will open all winter motorized areas this week, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, the winter motorized season begins in the Chugach National Forest, and it will last through April 30, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service. One exception is in Turnagain Pass, according to the release, where the season usually begins the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as snow conditions allow.

Additionally, Resurrection Pass trail in Cooper Landing is open to motorized use this winter season.

“Winter motorized access may change via Forest Order in response to snow conditions,” the release states. For the complete list of winter motorized areas on the Kenai Peninsula and current orders, visit the Chugach National Forest website.

In its release, the Chugach National Forest reminded snowmachiners that the Placer parking lot is closed for this season due to construction. Overflow parking for this low is open right now, but will be closed due to construction in early 2022.

Parking lots for Ingram Creek will be open, the release stated. Those recreating are asked to use caution accessing the marshy areas adjacent to the Ingram Creek parking lots.

The Forest Service reminds users that reserving or roping off spaces in any parking lots is prohibited. Those recreating this winter should also respect private property, the release states.

“Always exercise caution when crossing the Alaska Railroad train tracks,” it reads. “Snowmachining on or along the train tracks is strictly prohibited.”

Snowmachiners can also check for avalanche advisories or snow conditions before heading out to enjoy the trails by visiting www.chugachavalanche.org.

