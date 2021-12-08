Advertisement

TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported

Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A TransNorthern Aviation cargo flight made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Merrill Field in Anchorage.

According to Alaska Chief of the National Transportation and Safety Board Clint Johnson, no one was injured in the emergency landing of the Douglas DC-3. The plane came down while landing gear was still up on runway 7 of the downtown airport.

“NTSB is investigating at this point right now,” Johnson said. “My understanding is the airplane landed ‘gear up’ after declaring an emergency.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula
Anchorage police have responded near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired...
Anchorage police investigating report of shots fired near downtown
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly ends mask mandate early
Due to a $17 million shortfall, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has begun...
Fairbanks borough school district begins discussion of potential school closures
The Anchorage Health Department Building.
Deputy director of Anchorage Health Department resigns

Latest News

In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, a woman walks before dawn in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a mostly...
Native corporations face deadline for federal relief funds
Anchorage Police Lights
Teen hospitalized, man charged with attempted murder after Anchorage shooting
Iron Dog announces plans for 2022 race
Alaska's monthly COVID-19 case count
November sees dip in Alaska’s monthly COVID-19 case count