Abandoned child found in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers reported that a newborn child was found in a cardboard box at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue in Fairbanks on New Year’s Eve.

Troopers wrote that the child was taken by EMS to a local hospital and fond to be in good health, and are asking that anyone with information about the child contact troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app.

A Facebook user in Fairbanks posted a video of the newborn with a note that accompanied him.

“Clearly, someone in our community felt so lost and hopeless that they made probably the hardest choice of their lives to leave that innocent live on the side of the road with nothing but some blankets and a name,” Roxy Lane wrote.

At the time the child was left at the intersection, it was approximately 1 degree.

Alaska Statutes permit parents to voluntarily surrender a child under specific circumstances without penalty.

Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel wrote that troopers are asking assistance from the public to “determine the identity and circumstances of the child.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.