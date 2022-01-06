Advertisement

Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January

By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines announced in a press release on Thursday that they would reduce departures by approximately 10% through the end of the month.

Due to disruptions in staffing levels from the omicron variant of COVID-19, Alaska Airlines will focus the majority of their departure reductions on out-of-state flights.

“The majority of this schedule reduction will occur in the Lower 48. There are not significant changes to our normal January flying to communities in Alaska,” External Affairs Manager Tim Thompson said in an email to Alaska’s News Source.

The press release issued an apology to guests and said that “unprecedented employee sick calls” have curtailed the capacity for the airline to operate reliably.

“This will give us the flexibility and capacity needed to reset while continued flexible travel policies enable guests to adjust their plans accordingly,” the release said.

Alaska Airlines currently has a requirement for all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but has not recently announced any updates to mitigation policies on their aircraft.

