Advertisement

Tsunami advisory issued following Tonga volcanic eruption

West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A tsunami warning has been issued by the National Weather Service following the eruption of an undersea volcano early Saturday morning near the Pacific nation of Tonga. The warning has been issued for coastlines all the way from Attu island to the border of California and Mexico.

A n underwater volcano near Tonga has put the entire West Coast of North America from Attu...
A n underwater volcano near Tonga has put the entire West Coast of North America from Attu Island to the border of California and Mexico under a tsunami advisory(Melissa Frey)

The Associated Press reports waves arriving in Hawaii ranged from 1.6 feet to 2.7 feet, and that waves pushed boats up on the docks. No immediate reports of injuries or extent of the damage was available in Tonga due to loss of internet connectivity, according to the AP.

An underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga has put the West Coast of North America from Attu...
An underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga has put the West Coast of North America from Attu Island to the border of Mexico and California under a tsunami advisory.(Melissa Frey)

The Hunga Tonga Hunga ha’apai volcano eruption has also triggered a tsunami warning for the entire archipelago of Tonga.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Jamal Grant.
3 men recently sentenced in Anchorage for sex and human trafficking
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days
North Pole Police Department.
North Pole man shot, killed in attempted robbery; man who police say was a co-conspirator charged with manslaughter
An at-home COVID-19 test.
At-home COVID tests scarce as Alaskans worry about freezing temperatures
Alaska Marine Highway System.
No injuries reported after state ferry collides with another while docking in Ketchikan

Latest News

Old Seward Highway Bridge at Campbell Creek
Federal money on the way to help improve Alaska’s bridges and roads - clipped version
UA Board of Regents
University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting takes a look forward at 2023 budget
The Old Seward Highway Bridge at Campbell Creek in Anchorage.
Federal money on the way to help improve Alaska’s bridges and roads
The University of Alaska Anchorage.
University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting takes a look forward at 2023 budget