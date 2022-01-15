Tsunami advisory issued following Tonga volcanic eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A tsunami warning has been issued by the National Weather Service following the eruption of an undersea volcano early Saturday morning near the Pacific nation of Tonga. The warning has been issued for coastlines all the way from Attu island to the border of California and Mexico.

The Associated Press reports waves arriving in Hawaii ranged from 1.6 feet to 2.7 feet, and that waves pushed boats up on the docks. No immediate reports of injuries or extent of the damage was available in Tonga due to loss of internet connectivity, according to the AP.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga ha’apai volcano eruption has also triggered a tsunami warning for the entire archipelago of Tonga.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

