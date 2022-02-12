US Ski relay team featuring two Alaskans finishes 6th in 4x5 relay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a time of 55:09.2 Rosie Brennan, Hailey Swirbul, Jessie Diggins and Novie McCabe skied their way into the top 10 of the four by 5km relay, finishing in sixth place.

Rosie Brennan and Hailey Swirbul both ski for the Alaska Pacific Nordic Ski center, meaning half the team has an Alaskan connection.

Yet another Alaskan connection, former East High School skier Kikkan Randall was a member of the broadcast team for NBC sports. Just four short years ago, Randall made history as she and Diggins won the first ever cross-country skiing gold medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in the Women’s team sprint at PyeongChang in 2018.

The United States has never medaled in the relay event and has come within a second of winning the Bronze in past world championships.

