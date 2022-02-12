Advertisement

US Ski relay team featuring two Alaskans finishes 6th in 4x5 relay

Anchorage's Rosie Brennan leads the pack at an Alaska Pacific University practice in November...
Anchorage's Rosie Brennan leads the pack at an Alaska Pacific University practice in November 2021.(Jordan Rodenberger)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a time of 55:09.2 Rosie Brennan, Hailey Swirbul, Jessie Diggins and Novie McCabe skied their way into the top 10 of the four by 5km relay, finishing in sixth place.

Rosie Brennan and Hailey Swirbul both ski for the Alaska Pacific Nordic Ski center, meaning half the team has an Alaskan connection.

Yet another Alaskan connection, former East High School skier Kikkan Randall was a member of the broadcast team for NBC sports. Just four short years ago, Randall made history as she and Diggins won the first ever cross-country skiing gold medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in the Women’s team sprint at PyeongChang in 2018.

The United States has never medaled in the relay event and has come within a second of winning the Bronze in past world championships.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Downs is on trial for the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.
Steven Downs found guilty in 29-year-old murder case
Alaska Ombudsman releases damning report into API patient care, ‘toxic work environment’
The state reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing the recent trend of...
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases amid continued decline in numbers
Senator Johnny Ellis
Johnny Ellis, former Anchorage senator, dies at 61
2-10-22_Melissa Frey_winds
The next storm is a snow-maker

Latest News

Iron Dog 2022 starts later this month.
Iron Dog 2022 will have same trail, new start line
Anchorage's Brian Cooper contributed an assist in Team USA's 8-0 win over China at the Beijing...
Anchorage’s Brian Cooper assists in Olympic debut as Team USA Hockey defeats China 8-0
Keegan Messing placed 11th overall at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after a wild ride to get...
Alaska figure skater Keegan Messing closes roller coaster of Olympics with season-best score, 11th overall finish
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the...
Lakefront Anchorage Hotel owners dropping Iditarod sponsorship after nearly 30 years