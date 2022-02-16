Advertisement

State accuses Anchorage studio of selling fake ‘Made in Alaska’ products

An Anchorage souvenir shop is facing a civil lawsuit by the state of Alaska for allegedly...
An Anchorage souvenir shop is facing a civil lawsuit by the state of Alaska for allegedly selling fake "Made in Alaska" products.(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Anchorage souvenir shop is facing a civil lawsuit by the state of Alaska for allegedly selling fake “Made in Alaska” products. The owners of the souvenir shop, B Merry Studio, are being charged with consumer fraud for claiming that their products were made only in Alaska.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, the studio purchases bones and antlers as raw animal materials, then ships them to the Philippines where they are then turned into knives or other products finished products. Once the items returned, they were then labeled as being “made in Alaska.”

“First, the products that are being sold, are sold as ‘Alaskan made’ or sometimes as ‘made in Alaska,’ when in fact a large portion of those products are manufactured overseas, often in the Philippines,” said John Haley, assistant attorney general with the state law department.

Another concern by the state is that some of the items were being marked as being made from Steller’s sea cow. But, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the studio that DNA testing had revealed the company’s knives were actually made from something else, possibly bowhead whale bones, said Darryl Thompson, an attorney for B Merry Studio. Any time animal products are shipped through customs they must be declared through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service so the declarations of large amounts of products is how this lawsuit got started, both he and Haley said.

“I think one of the things we hope is that other companies out there will sort of see this and recognize that they need to be a little bit more careful,” Haley said. “They need to make sure they’re advertising their products properly and we hope that retail stores will take this as an opportunity to make sure that they know their suppliers, and their suppliers are giving them things that are accurately labeled.”

However, Thompson says the products were made in Alaska and only some of the products were sent to the Philippines for what he called “assist” work. He also stated that his client bought the bones from a reputable bone dealer. Because of this, his client believed the dealer and marketed his products accordingly.

Upon being shown the DNA results for the bowhead whale bones, Thompson said his client issued a notice his retailers to inform them of the bones’ true DNA and offered to buy them back if they no longer wanted to keep them.

In order to have a permit to sell “Made in Alaska” products the items have to be at least 51% made in the state of Alaska, according to Thompson. He said that 85% of his client’s souvenirs are in fact made here in the state.

Haley said the state has asked for a preliminary injunction to prevent the studio from continuing to produce the goods in question while the case in ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
Generic photo.
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases over the weekend
From the city to the state, crews are working overtime to keep up with recent snowfall and...
Road crews face challenges in removing snow as active weather pattern continues
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

Latest News

A provision in a U.S. Senate bill would expand tribal court jurisdiction for up to 30 Alaska...
Alaska tribal court jurisdiction would expand under US bill
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
An online event hosted by Mat-Su Cooperative Extension Service and Matanuska Experiment Farm &...
How to prepare for an emergency wind event
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released