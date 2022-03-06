Advertisement

Plane suffering engine issues lands safely in Fairbanks

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A United Parcel Service cargo airplane took off from Anchorage and safely landed in Fairbanks on Saturday, despite suffering engine difficulty that was observed by numerous people on the ground.

“It was a UPS cargo airplane which had mechanical issues and landed safely in Fairbanks,” Fairbanks International Airport Communications and Marketing Manager Melissa Stepovich wrote in an email.

Alaska’s News Source received reports of a visibly damaged plane flying in Anchorage.

“One of its engines wasn’t operating as it should,” Ted Stevens International Airport spokesperson Megan Peters wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

