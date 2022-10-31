Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

The second phase of the project will see the Seward Highway bridge replaced next summer.
The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months.

The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.

The construction project this summer took care of one part of the project, repaving the roundabouts that keep traffic flowing through the underpass and onto the Seward Highway. The second phase of the project will see the highway bridge replaced next summer.

When the Dowling Road roundabouts were originally installed in 2004, they were designed for projected traffic levels up to the year 2020. However, the traffic load today is much higher, leading to frequent back-ups, especially during rush hour.

The project was estimated earlier this year to use $43 million in federal funding to complete, and will include bridge replacement, grading, paving, drainage, retaining walls, signing, striping, and lighting.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The new roundabouts on Dowling Road are getting set to open
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
A photo of the Barry Arm landslide
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids

Latest News

Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
North and northwest winds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph will make...
Blustery winds for Halloween 2022
Section of apartment complex goes up in flames during fire on northeast side of Anchorage
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Anchorage Sunday
AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames