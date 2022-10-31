Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vital transportation artery that has rerouted traffic all summer due to road construction has finally reopened after more than five months.

The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the Seward Highway, reopened Sunday, according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Facebook post.

The construction project this summer took care of one part of the project, repaving the roundabouts that keep traffic flowing through the underpass and onto the Seward Highway. The second phase of the project will see the highway bridge replaced next summer.

When the Dowling Road roundabouts were originally installed in 2004, they were designed for projected traffic levels up to the year 2020. However, the traffic load today is much higher, leading to frequent back-ups, especially during rush hour.

The project was estimated earlier this year to use $43 million in federal funding to complete, and will include bridge replacement, grading, paving, drainage, retaining walls, signing, striping, and lighting.

