Lydia Jacoby adds national championship to her impressive resume

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lydia Jacoby, the former Seward Seahawk and now University of Texas Longhorn, won the NCAA title in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Jacoby won the race with a time of 57.03 seconds and, according to the University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving team, that’s the seventh-fastest time in the history of the event and second-fastest in UT history.

Jacoby won the race in a fashion we are used to seeing, using a big second half of the race to blow by the other competitors. While it may look like she is speeding up throughout the race she is actually just slowing down and the method has helped her win the biggest races in the world.

Jacoby is now an All-American in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard medley relay, two accolades that will go quite nicely with her gold and silver medals from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Jacoby’s win also made her the first Longhorn to win a national title since 2019.

