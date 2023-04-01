Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.

According to the Department of Law, Simon Weyiouanna pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of Cheri Ingram, with whom Weyiouanna engaged in a brief intimate affair. The plea agreement included a 75-year sentence, with 25 years suspended.

In a statement, the family of the victim said they were thankful for the neighbors who called in to report Weyiouanna.

“The Carty’s would like to extend our condolences to the families of other murdered and missing people, understanding that Cheri could still be missing if it was not for the neighbors of her murderer,” the statement read. “They express their heartfelt thanks to those Good Samaritans and would like to acknowledge them should they choose to reach out.”

On Feb. 28, 2018, police responded to an apartment building near 30th Avenue and Wisconsin Street to investigate a domestic violence incident. In the hours following the initial police response, authorities reported they were investigating a suspicious death.

Bystanders turned in the assailant after they witnessed him dragging what looked like a dead body into his vehicle.

According to reports at the time, good Samaritans held Weyiouanna at gunpoint after calling 911.

