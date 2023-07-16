Wet weekend weather making way for sunny skies

Wet weekend weather strikes again, but sun returns soon
By Christina Campbell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rainy start to the Weekend left some very impressive rainfall amounts over the Mat-Su Valley. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Talkeetna reported 1.74 inches of rain. Not to be outdone, many areas in the Southcentral region reported well over half an inch of rain with the heaviest in communities along Cook Inlet. Kenai reported .73 and both Homer and Seward recorded .69.

More rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend as a steady rainfall from a trough of low pressure will continue. When this rainmaker finally breaks down, some areas in the region could get close to 2 inches or more of rain.

By Monday afternoon the rain should taper off and make way for nicer conditions and temperatures in the mid 60s for those same rain-soaked areas. High Pressure in the North Pacific moves into the southern half of Alaska. This system will bring some well-deserved sunshine and drier conditions.

High temperatures in the meantime will range in the upper 70s for the Interior, to low 40s on the North Slope.

