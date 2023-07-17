An end to steady rain is near

An end to steady rain is near
By Christina Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain will likely close out the weekend for most of the Southcentral region as a stalled-out weather front is slow to lose its gusto. Expect some areas like Seward to receive well over 2 inches in total before it’s all over.

However, the weather pattern will soon be changing — so hang in there. The workweek promises to bring a more summer-like pattern with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s for this same rain-soaked region beginning on Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

In the meantime, the Mat-Su Valley including Palmer and Wasilla will begin to dry out on Monday and daytime highs should climb into the 70s — a well-deserved break! Out west, Kotzebue and Nome are also seeing the first signs of sun and warmth as high pressures ridges in from as far east as the Yukon Territories. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid-60s from Nome to low-70s in Galena.

As for the Southeast — all good things come to an end. The sunshine and high temps in the 70s will be replaced with rain showers on Monday and highs in the 60s

