More showers to end the weekend, but sunshine returns

More showers to end the weekend, but sunshine returns
By Christina Campbell
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend started on a wet note with the state’s largest city of Anchorage receiving well over half an inch of rain on Saturday.

Seward was also one of the wet spots, where close to an inch of rain fell as of late Saturday evening. More wet weather is expected from a stalled trough as it continues to move upward. However, high pressure is also moving in from the North Pacific and it promises to bring more summer-like conditions to most of the state.

The Southcentral region will begin to see clearing on Sunday evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and they will last into the workweek. The same is expected for the Southeast.

in the meantime, the Interior will continue to battle not only isolated thunderstorm activity from daytime heating as temperatures soar into the low 80s, but those high temperatures are also causing high-water levels on the Delta, Nenana, and Tanana Rivers. Snowmelt from high elevation glaciers on the Alaska Range will continuing to raise the water levels on the Interior’s rivers through the week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police have temporarily closed DeBarr Road near Atkinson Drive.
Anchorage police detain suspect after SWAT situation in Northeast neighborhood
Three vehicles had their tires slashed in a parking lot of the Basher Drive Trailhead on...
Arrest made in connection to assaults, vehicle vandalism near Anchorage’s Basher Drive Trailhead
Alaska’s quite fire season has taken a roaring turn for events. Over 30,000 lighting strikes...
Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires
Bicycles from Challenge Alaska were stolen, but three have since been recovered with an arrest...
Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles
State to construct 15-mile public roadway in same area of controversial West Susitna Access...
State to construct 15-mile public roadway in same area of controversial West Susitna Access project

Latest News

More showers to end the weekend, but sunshine returns
More showers to end the weekend, but sunshine returns
JP-Katmai Bear-Juan Ayala 07-28-23
Wet weather into the weekend
JP-Katmai Bear-Juan Ayala 07-28-23
Wet weather into the weekend
Quick rain chances for Southcentral, before warmer weather returns
Quick rain chances appear before warmer weather returns