More showers to end the weekend, but sunshine returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend started on a wet note with the state’s largest city of Anchorage receiving well over half an inch of rain on Saturday.

Seward was also one of the wet spots, where close to an inch of rain fell as of late Saturday evening. More wet weather is expected from a stalled trough as it continues to move upward. However, high pressure is also moving in from the North Pacific and it promises to bring more summer-like conditions to most of the state.

The Southcentral region will begin to see clearing on Sunday evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and they will last into the workweek. The same is expected for the Southeast.

in the meantime, the Interior will continue to battle not only isolated thunderstorm activity from daytime heating as temperatures soar into the low 80s, but those high temperatures are also causing high-water levels on the Delta, Nenana, and Tanana Rivers. Snowmelt from high elevation glaciers on the Alaska Range will continuing to raise the water levels on the Interior’s rivers through the week.

