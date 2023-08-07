Mother Nature has been very busy this weekend in the Last Frontier

Active weather across Alaska
By Christina Campbell
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From fire danger in the Interior to flooding in the Southeast and high surfs along the western coastline, Mother Nature has been very busy this weekend in the Last Frontier.

Red Flag warnings for the Interior are expected to be lifted at 10 p.m. Sunday as southeast winds ease up, and temperatures begin to cool off a bit. However, the threat of smoke as well as a Dense Smoke advisory remain in effect until noon Monday. Visibility from dense smoke is less than one mile. If you suffer from respiratory illnesses, you should remain indoors and heed all watches and warnings.

Good news on the flooding in Juneau from the Suicide Basin into Mendenhall River. As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Mendenhall River crested at 14.97 feet above stage level. It is now receding. This is almost 3 feet above the record of 12 feet set back in 2016. Residents near the Mendenhall River and Lake should still be cautious of erosion caused by the flooding.

For those of you on the western coastline, from Gambell and Savoonga to Nome and Mountain Village, you are currently under a High Surf Advisory. Tides could be up to two feet higher than normal.

The remainder of Alaska will see a return to normal seasonable temperatures, with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

