Alaska Broadcasters Association to induct photojournalist Eric Sowl into Hall of Fame

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eric Sowl, Alaska’s News Source director of photography and chief multimedia journalist, will be inducted into the Alaska Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame later this year. The Alaska Broadcasters Association inducts broadcasters for significant contributions to the industry and Alaska each year.

Earning a reputation as a groundbreaking visual journalist, Eric has spent nearly 40 years covering some of the most significant moments in Alaska state history.

“He has a unique ability to capture emotion and tell powerful stories,” General Manager and Vice President of Channel 2 and CBS 5 Nancy Johnson said.

Eric’s ability to weave beautiful imagery, with powerful sound, and accurate reporting allow him to produce compelling content that connects viewers.

“We travel by boat, commercial air, float plane, snowshoes and by snow machine. We sleep in tents, in viewers’ homes, churches and on gym floors. Whatever personal discomforts may be required to capture a story, those pale in comparison to what it means to our viewers to express their personal struggle or tell their unique perspective,” Eric writes in his Photography Philosophy, addressing the responsibility of journalists upholding the mission of Channel 2 and CBS 5, “To Tell Alaska’s Story.”

“It’s a collective effort to capture Alaska’s day-to-day history in real-time and to celebrate the state’s many diverse cultures,” Director of News and Content for Alaska’s News Source Tracy Sabo said. “Long-time KTUU viewers will likely remember the Assignment Alaska franchise series Eric created, which profiled Alaska’s unique places, people, and traditions. “Celebrating those things that make Alaska unique is result of Eric’s greatest passion.”

Eric joined KTUU in 1990. He is credited with mentoring more than 200 multimedia journalists, editors, and photojournalists.

“Many of the young journalists Eric has mentored over the years went on to become some of the most talented storytellers in the country – working in top markets and at the network level, both domestically and overseas, including as White House photographers and producers,” Sabo said.

A decorated photojournalist, Eric’s work has been recognized with a myriad of national and regional awards including Edward R. Murrow Awards, SPJ Awards, Associated Press Awards, ABA Goldie Awards and Emmy Awards, and he was induction into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Northwest Chapter’s prestigious Silver Circle in 2018.

Eric serves as a board member for the Alaska Press Club, volunteers to judge journalism competitions across the country, and is regularly invited to speak with journalism students. He will be inducted into the ABA Hall of Fame on Nov. 17.

