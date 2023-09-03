Active weather across Alaska and the first snow of the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother Nature delivered a nice start to the weekend for the Southcentral region with partly sunny skies and above average temperatures from Anchorage to Homer — a great way to usher in this first weekend in September.

While winds are still a little gusty, it was a well-deserved break from the havoc the winds caused the region several days earlier. Winds will continue to ease up overnight, however another bout of wet weather is on the way as yet another low comes barreling through from the Bering Sea. Along with it, the Southcentral region will see about a half inch of rain before it dissipates on Monday. Elsewhere, snow is showing up on radar at about the 3,000′ level of the Alaska Range. It’s highly likely the Brooks Range in the Interior will also be seeing the first signs of snow on the mountains.

It’s that time of year when temperature extremes are not as drastic between the Interior and those along Alaska’s coastline. As we continue to near the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 with the first full day of autumn on Sept. 23, more and more areas will begin seeing temperatures drop into the 30s — especially areas on the North Slope, some as soon as this upcoming week.

