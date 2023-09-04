A bit of sunshine for Labor Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Labor Day in Alaska promises to bring a short break to the wet and windy weather of the season.

Except for the Southeast Panhandle and the Northwest coastline, most of the Last Frontier will get a little sunshine and clearing. The Southcentral region is looking at a few morning showers with mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. The timing will be perfect and just in time for barbeques, late summer hikes, boating, or any other activities Alaskans like to enjoy during the final days of summer. As a bonus, temperatures will be at or slightly above average for this time of year.

Most of the Alaska Peninsula will also see sun breaks and mild temperatures from Unalaska to Dillingham, as will the Interior from McGrath to Fairbanks. However, minor flooding may still be possible in low-lying areas around the Nenana and Tanana Rivers and all their tributaries.

On the other hand, wet weather will be persistent from Yakutat to Juneau to Ketchikan, and it’ll also fall from Kotzebue to Nome and surrounding areas.

