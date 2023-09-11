Rain gear needed for Alaska’s southern coastline

Rain gear needed for Alaska’s southern coastline
By Christina Campbell
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather in the form of a series of lows will continue to pound Prince William Sound and the northern Gulf Coast. The already-soaked areas from Whittier to Valdez — and especially Cordova to Yakutat — are expected to receive more heavy rainfall through Tuesday.  

In the meantime, the rest of the Southcentral region will be starting the work week off with scattered showers from Homer to Kenai and Soldotna to Seward. The flood warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for the Kenai River below Skilak Lake and near Cooper Landing through Skilak Lake. Flooding is occurring in low-lying areas of all nearby rivers, creeks, and streams. The flood warning is in effect until noon on Monday.  

Wet weather is also in store for the Southeast Panhandle from Haines to Ketchikan, and showers are expected to reach Alaska’s largest city of Anchorage on Monday.

Temperatures remain seasonable with the exception of both Sitka and Ketchikan where they climbed into the 70s today.

