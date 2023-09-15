State of emergency declared in Kenai Peninsula Borough due to flooding

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to extensive flooding along the Kenai River.

Communities along the Kenai River and adjacent to Kalifornsky Beach Road have seen water levels increase as rainfall and glacial lake outbursts have increased water levels throughout the Eastern Kenai Peninsula.

“My utmost priority as the mayor of the KPB is the life, health, and safety of our residents,” Micciche said. “I will take any steps necessary within my authority and through our Emergency Management Team to respond and help mitigate damage to private and public property and the infrastructure we all count on daily.”

Micciche also made a request to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to issue a similar declaration to activate statewide resources.

“A disaster declaration also approved by the governor would help us in our efforts to continue to provide the resources needed to effectively respond and to return life to normalcy as soon as possible in affected areas,” Micciche said.

“In the event that the governor also declares a disaster as requested, the borough would have the assistance of State of Alaska subject matter experts and potential resources and state funds to address the impacts of flooding. The declaration has been formally submitted to Governor Michael Dunleavy. With the governor’s approval, the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will provide assistance to the Borough and to affected areas as directed,” Micciche said.

Safety information for the Kenai Peninsula Borough can be found online at info.kpb.us or by following the KPB Alerts Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.