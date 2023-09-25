Alaska autumn is in full swing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The transition to the fall season this weekend went relatively quiet and smooth with no active areas of weather across the state.

High pressure is dominating most of the mainland and as a result, most regions are able to enjoy the emerging golden foliage on the trees under sunshine and blue skies. Add a little bit of snow at the higher elevations of the mountain ranges and it just doesn’t get any better. This weather pattern is expected to last for a few days.

A few areas inland including the Interior and the Copper River Basin will see freezing fog overnight. However, by afternoon, mostly sunny skies will prevail. Utqiagvik, Nome, and Tok are areas that could see a little bit of light snow in the early morning hours with the passing of an isolated and stray shower, but clearing is expected by the afternoon on both Sunday and Monday.

Ketchikan and Sitka are about the only areas that will see rainfall over the next couple of days as a low in the Gulf of Alaska skirts by — but amounts are expected to be less than half an inch.

Along with the changing of seasons, temperatures are also falling, especially overnight. The Interior is seeing lows in the 20s while lows in the Mat-Su Valley are hovering around the freezing mark.

