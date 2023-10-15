Active weather across most of the Last Frontier

Active weather across most of the Last Frontier
By Christina Campbell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An omega blocking high in Canada is sending a lot of fast-moving weather waves into the state of Alaska. 

The most severe weather is occurring in the Interior where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday morning. Snow and freezing rain are expected with some areas likely to see up to 2 inches of snow and about one tenth of an inch of ice accumulations. In the meantime, the Eastern Alaska Range is under a Wind Advisory until Sunday afternoon. South winds to 50 mph are expected with gusts to 60 mph from Healy to Donelly.

The Southcentral region saw more rain today with an average of less than a half inch precipitation as temperatures for daytime highs were well into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight they were safely above freezing but a few spots at higher elevations saw a little snow that quickly melted.  By Sunday, conditions are expected to dry out a bit in the inland areas which includes Anchorage to the Matsu Valley and Copper River Basin. Prince William Sound and the Kenai Peninsula will continue to see rain showers. 

There is more rain in the forecast for the Southeast Panhandle, snow on the North Slope, and coastal sunshine for Western Alaska. The high temperature today was found in Sitka with 60 degrees. The overnight low was Point Thompson with 4 degrees.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrians no longer have to cross the road at a crosswalk provided it is safe.
Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
‘A kill shot from the cannabis industry to the hemp industry’: Hemp regulations change in Alaska
Alaska State Troopers badge
2 Western Alaska men die following boat collision with barge on Kuskokwim River
Campuses in the Anchorage School District received three different threats this week.
Anchorage School District schools receive 3 threats in just 48 hours
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

Active weather across most of the Last Frontier
Active weather across most of the Last Frontier
JP-Fri. Night Sunset 10-13-23
Pacific storms keep Alaska cloudy and wet
JP-Fri. Night Sunset 10-13-23
Pacific storms keep Alaska cloudy and wet
Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast, with little snow expected
Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast with little snow expected