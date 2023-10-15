Active weather across most of the Last Frontier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An omega blocking high in Canada is sending a lot of fast-moving weather waves into the state of Alaska.

The most severe weather is occurring in the Interior where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday morning. Snow and freezing rain are expected with some areas likely to see up to 2 inches of snow and about one tenth of an inch of ice accumulations. In the meantime, the Eastern Alaska Range is under a Wind Advisory until Sunday afternoon. South winds to 50 mph are expected with gusts to 60 mph from Healy to Donelly.

The Southcentral region saw more rain today with an average of less than a half inch precipitation as temperatures for daytime highs were well into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight they were safely above freezing but a few spots at higher elevations saw a little snow that quickly melted. By Sunday, conditions are expected to dry out a bit in the inland areas which includes Anchorage to the Matsu Valley and Copper River Basin. Prince William Sound and the Kenai Peninsula will continue to see rain showers.

There is more rain in the forecast for the Southeast Panhandle, snow on the North Slope, and coastal sunshine for Western Alaska. The high temperature today was found in Sitka with 60 degrees. The overnight low was Point Thompson with 4 degrees.

