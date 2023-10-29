Mild temperatures for Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This last weekend in October is ending with change. High pressure that has been dominating the weather for the past several days is moving to the east. Low pressure from the Bering Sea will be replace it — and its associated front will be leading the charge as early as tonight as it moves into the Gulf. This means in addition to an increase in clouds, there’s also going to be rain showers for the southern coastline and parts of the Kenai Peninsula. Most of the areas that will see the wet weather will be those on the windward side of the mountain ranges like Kodiak, Homer, Seward, and Girdwood.

Down sloping will keep the Mat-Su Valley and the Anchorage Bowl mostly rain free but a few of the usual cold spots like East Anchorage and Midtown could get some freezing rain sprinkles. In the meantime, temperatures will remain mild with highs topping out in the low 40s for the rest of the weekend and well into the workweek. Overnight lows will hover right around the freezing mark until Friday at which point, they dip into the low 30s.

An Arctic front moving through the North Slope will bring a blast of rain, snow, and freezing rain from Utqiagvik to Deadhorse, and wet weather in the form of rain mixed with snow will be seen from Kotzebue to Galena and down to McGrath.

The high temperature in the state today was Cold Bay and Port Heiden with 51 degrees. The overnight low was found at Tok where they dropped to a frigid 5 below.

