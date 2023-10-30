Freezing rain for the north, mild on the southern coastline

Freezing rain for north, mild on southern coastline
By Christina Campbell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy skies have moved in over most of Alaska as we close out this last weekend in October.

High pressure has moved to the east allowing for shortwaves of moisture to move into the Southcentral region. This morning some spots in Anchorage had slippery road conditions from light freezing rain. Downsloping should keep that from happening again tonight, but there’s always the possibility depending on your location.

Overall, most of the rainy weather and mixed rain/snow will occur on the windward sides of the mountains with snow at the higher elevations. This will keep Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley mostly dry with a small chance of seeing snow on Monday. Otherwise, expect clearing by evening with mild daytime highs in the lower 40s for most of the Southcentral region through most of the workweek. This will give trick-or-treaters a nice break from snowy or icy conditions — except in the usual rainy spots which include Cordova and Whittier — this Halloween. 

This will not be the case for the North Slope. An Arctic front is moving through the north and leaving rain, freezing rain, and snow along its path. Point Lay to Utqiagvik could see freezing rain and light snow showers. 

Western Alaska will also see a wintry mix of weather.

Sunday’s high temperature was 53 degrees in King Salmon. The overnight low was 7 degrees in Central.

