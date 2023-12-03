Moderate conditions make for easy travel in most of the state

By Christina Campbell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not often Mother Nature gives the perfect holiday shopping weather, but this is one of those times when you can get out during the winter to do all of your shopping for the season without being burdened with stormy conditions.

The most active weather across Alaska is occurring between Bethel and Aniak where light snow is falling. One to four inches of snow is expected today.

The Interior is bracing for more cold temperatures and freezing fog. Fairbanks will stay in the subzero range for daytime highs until Wednesday of next week. Utgiagvik and the rest of the North Slope is likely to get snow and blowing snow east about 30 mph.

Light rain and snow for the Southeast Panhandle with the potential for heavy snowfall later in the workweek for Skagway, White Pass, and Haines.

The high temperature in the state was 44 at Klawock on Prince of Wales Island and Sitka. The overnight low was –20 at Gulkana.

