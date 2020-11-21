3rd shooting in less than 24 hours in Mountain View

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to a home near Peterkin Avenue and North Hoyt Street in Mountain view around 11:30, according to an APD Nixel.

When officers arrived they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

This shooting is under investigation.

