Advertisement

Mount Marathon Race moved to July 7 due to safety concerns

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 93rd Mount Marathon Race will operate on July 7 this summer instead of Independence Day, so race organizers can mitigate risk during a pandemic, according to an announcement from the race Friday.

The move hopes to attract a smaller crowd to the town of Seward.

Last summer Mount Marathon was canceled for the first time since 1942, and for the first time since 1927, the race will not be run on the Fourth of July.

The announcement from the race on Friday said organizers are planning for a race, but cannot guarantee the race will be held. A final decision is expected on June 4 after a review of state, local and national health mandates.

For those signed up to race on the 2020 roster have to confirm their participation between March 1-16. The 2021 race will not feature lotteries to get in, but a junior lottery with applications taken from March 1-15.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Driver in custody after an ‘exchange of gunfire’ with law enforcement in Dillingham
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial
Governor’s appointees named during pandemic rejected in Superior Court consideration

Latest News

2 Eagle River schools eye fall openings as earthquake repairs continue
KTUU
In response to community concerns, APD to retire ‘What Not To Do Wednesday’ social media campaign
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage
Bean's Cafe sign
Housing group to purchase 3rd Avenue land, buying out Bean’s Cafe and promising improved homeless services in the area