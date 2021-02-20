Mount Marathon Race moved to July 7 due to safety concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 93rd Mount Marathon Race will operate on July 7 this summer instead of Independence Day, so race organizers can mitigate risk during a pandemic, according to an announcement from the race Friday.

The move hopes to attract a smaller crowd to the town of Seward.

Last summer Mount Marathon was canceled for the first time since 1942, and for the first time since 1927, the race will not be run on the Fourth of July.

The announcement from the race on Friday said organizers are planning for a race, but cannot guarantee the race will be held. A final decision is expected on June 4 after a review of state, local and national health mandates.

For those signed up to race on the 2020 roster have to confirm their participation between March 1-16. The 2021 race will not feature lotteries to get in, but a junior lottery with applications taken from March 1-15.

