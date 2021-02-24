Chief of Staff Ben Stevens to leave the Dunleavy administration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Ben Stevens is leaving the administration.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Stevens will be the new vice president of external affairs and transportation at ConocoPhillips Alaska.

“I want to thank Ben for his hard work and service to the State of Alaska the past two years. His knowledge and political acumen have been an asset to the administration and I wish him the very best in his new role at ConocoPhillips Alaska,” said Dunleavy in a statement.

Stevens’ last day wasn’t announced yet but the governor’s office says it will be made known soon.

Moving forward, Dunleavy appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Randy Ruaro to serve as acting chief of staff until a permanent replacement is named.

This is a developing story.

