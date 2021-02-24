Advertisement

Chief of Staff Ben Stevens to leave the Dunleavy administration

Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU)
Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:21 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Ben Stevens is leaving the administration.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Stevens will be the new vice president of external affairs and transportation at ConocoPhillips Alaska.

“I want to thank Ben for his hard work and service to the State of Alaska the past two years. His knowledge and political acumen have been an asset to the administration and I wish him the very best in his new role at ConocoPhillips Alaska,” said Dunleavy in a statement.

Stevens’ last day wasn’t announced yet but the governor’s office says it will be made known soon.

Moving forward, Dunleavy appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Randy Ruaro to serve as acting chief of staff until a permanent replacement is named.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
People watching Cook Inlet beluga whale
Beluga whale mystery: New genetic testing method finds answers
Coronavirus
No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Alaska as early as next week

Latest News

The McKinley Capital Management logo
McKinley Capital Management opens a new direct lending program to promote business growth
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
Wednesday, February 24 Morning Weather
Wednesday, February 24 Morning Weather
Helping Alaska Patients in Need
Blood Bank of Alaska facility chosen to be a COVID-19 vaccine location by DHSS