105 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Tuesday. Of the newly reported cases, 102 were confirmed in Alaska residents.
They were identified in these communities:
- Anchorage: 27
- Wasilla: 26
- Bethel Census Area: 10
- Palmer: 9
- Fairbanks: 5
- Chugiak: 4
- Soldotna: 4
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3
- North Pole: 3
- Valdez: 3
- Delta Junction: 2
- Eagle River: 2
- Copper River Census Area: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Unalaska: 1
- Utqiagvik: 1
Three new nonresident cases were identified in the state — all among seafood industry workers: two in Anchorage and one in Unalaska.
At least 1,334 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.
Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Three of these patients are on a ventilator.
The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 199,834 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 137,483 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,806,251 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.
