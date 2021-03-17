105 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Tuesday. Of the newly reported cases, 102 were confirmed in Alaska residents.

They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 27

Wasilla: 26

Bethel Census Area: 10

Palmer: 9

Fairbanks: 5

Chugiak: 4

Soldotna: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

North Pole: 3

Valdez: 3

Delta Junction: 2

Eagle River: 2

Copper River Census Area: 1

Juneau: 1

Unalaska: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

Three new nonresident cases were identified in the state — all among seafood industry workers: two in Anchorage and one in Unalaska.

At least 1,334 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Three of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 199,834 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 137,483 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,806,251 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.

