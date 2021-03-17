Advertisement

105 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska Tuesday

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Tuesday. Of the newly reported cases, 102 were confirmed in Alaska residents.

They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 27
  • Wasilla: 26
  • Bethel Census Area: 10
  • Palmer: 9
  • Fairbanks: 5
  • Chugiak: 4
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3
  • North Pole: 3
  • Valdez: 3
  • Delta Junction: 2
  • Eagle River: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Unalaska: 1
  • Utqiagvik: 1

Three new nonresident cases were identified in the state — all among seafood industry workers: two in Anchorage and one in Unalaska.

At least 1,334 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 33 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Three of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 199,834 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 137,483 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,806,251 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.

