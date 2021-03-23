Bear Paw Bar and Grill to open a second location in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The site of the old Hard Rock Cafe won’t sit vacant for much longer.

Bear Paw Bar and Grill, which currently has a location in midtown, is opening a second location which will sit at the corner of 4th and E Street. The midtown restaurant was forced to shut down on opening day due to the pandemic, but despite all the challenges, the owners are looking forward to opening the second location.

“Here we have an empty building, and trying to figure out what to do, you know… we’re in the heart of downtown Anchorage, it’s a beautiful location. This is a historical area and we have tourists flocking to this area. So it would be just a shame to let this building just sit vacant and boarded up,” says Mike Pulcifer, CEO of Bear Paw Restaurant. " So me and my partner Bruce Burnett, decided we should probably move forward and do something with it.”

Pulcifer says they are looking to hire about 50 to 60 employees for the new location and hope to be open by late May or early June.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.