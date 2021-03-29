Advertisement

APD: One person hurt following a small engine plane crash near Lake Hood

APD says a small engine plane crashed in the 4900 block of Spenard Road Sunday.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a small engine plane crashed near Lake Hood Sunday around 4 p.m. Sunday.

APD says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash. All lanes of Spenard Road were closed for over an hour but have since reopened. The crash happened on the 4900 block of Spenard Road.

Police say the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

