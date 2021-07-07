Advertisement

David Norris eyes third Mount Marathon victory with extra motivation

David Norris during an interview before the 2021 Mount Marathon race.
David Norris during an interview before the 2021 Mount Marathon race.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heading into the third Mount Marathon race of his career, David Norris has never lost and will put his perfect record on the line Wednesday in Seward for the 93rd running of the legendary mountain race.

The Alaska Pacific University skier said he’s been motivated to perform after not being selected for the U.S. ski team this spring. The snub came as a surprise after Norris had put together a strong resume of results three top-20 results at the FIS World Skiing Championships.

Many in the ski community stood by Norris, and online a petition started arguing why he should’ve made the team.

“Last spring and this spring were disappointing with U.S. ski team nominations, but I can’t change that,” Norris said. “All I can do is use that as motivation to race well, and hopefully prove I should be there.”

Not making the national team means Norris heads into the winter unsupported financially outside of his sponsors.

The two-time Mount Marathon champion hasn’t let the disappointment distract from his Olympic goal, and qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team for the 2022 winter games in Beijing. Like many cross-country skiers, Norris uses mountain running as a way to stay in shape for the winter.

“The Mountain Running races are awesome for ski training,” Norris said, “They are these little carrots for me gage my fitness and also look forward to.”

Norris will run with the lead wave in the race on Wednesday as he attempts to win the legendary mountain race for the third time.

