Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan

By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard rescued two people following a plane crash about 40 miles southeast of Ketchikan Saturday. The Coast Guard received a distress notification via satellite phone around 2:45 p.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka responded and rescued the two occupants from the U.S. Forest Service Cabin at Humpback Lake in the Misty Fjords National Monument.

According to the Coast Guard the float plane crashed shortly after takeoff, but the two occupants were able to escape with no injuries.

“This case highlights the importance of having safety equipment that is accessible and in working order,” wrote Lt. Maren Balke in a press release. “The pilot was able to call for help using a satellite phone shortly after the crash, and they also activated a personal locator beacon, which allowed our air crew to quickly respond to their exact location.”

The Coast Guard says the plane, a Cessna 180, was privately owned.

