Advertisement

Anchorage police ask for public’s help finding missing 85-year-old woman

Antonia Quinones Bolerin, 85, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021.
Antonia Quinones Bolerin, 85, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 85-year-old woman who was reportedly inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

Antonia Quinones Bolerin was reported missing early Friday morning, according to a community alert sent by the department. She was last seen around 1 a.m. in the Mountain View area.

Bolerin is reportedly bling, according to police, and was said to be inside of a blue 2006 Land Rover with an Alaska license plate, LCX517, when it was stolen. Police provided a photo of a similar vehicle in the alert, though it is not the exact one she was reported to be in.

Antonia Quinones Bolerin was reportedly in a blue 2006 Land Rover, similar to this picture,...
Antonia Quinones Bolerin was reportedly in a blue 2006 Land Rover, similar to this picture, when the vehicle was stolen.(Anchorage Police Department)

Bolerin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a red jacket and sweatpants with socks on, but no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 311.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies announce the arrest and indictment of Miguel Guevara, a U.S. citizen accused...
Sinaloa Cartel ‘drug kingpin’ accused of trafficking narcotics from Mexico to Alaska arrested
(File)
Driver dies after crashing through residential fences in Abbott Loop area, police say
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the target of a cyberattack in May 2021.
State health department: Alaskans’ personal information was exposed in May cyberattack
COVID-19.
Alaska surpasses 1,000 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing daily record

Latest News

Cyberattack strikes DHSS
State health department: Alaskans’ personal information was exposed in May cyberattack
The state and Alaska Chamber announced an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get...
Give AK a Shot sweepstakes winners announced
Anchorage Fire Department logo
Overtime for Anchorage Fire Department firefighters to be reduced starting next month
Colder air spreading across Alaska
Colder air moving in across Alaska