Anchorage police ask for public’s help finding missing 85-year-old woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 85-year-old woman who was reportedly inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

Antonia Quinones Bolerin was reported missing early Friday morning, according to a community alert sent by the department. She was last seen around 1 a.m. in the Mountain View area.

Bolerin is reportedly bling, according to police, and was said to be inside of a blue 2006 Land Rover with an Alaska license plate, LCX517, when it was stolen. Police provided a photo of a similar vehicle in the alert, though it is not the exact one she was reported to be in.

Antonia Quinones Bolerin was reportedly in a blue 2006 Land Rover, similar to this picture, when the vehicle was stolen. (Anchorage Police Department)

Bolerin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a red jacket and sweatpants with socks on, but no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 311.

