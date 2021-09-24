Anchorage School District schools closed due to weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School district has closed all schools due to icy road conditions and the weather.
The district has not yet decided to cancel after-school activities, according to an email sent to parents early Friday morning, but said a decision would be made by noon.
A spokesperson with the district said employees should follow emergency closure procedures for their building or department.
Schools are expected to reopen Monday.
