Grand jury indicts woman charged with arson after burning down West Anchorage home

Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.(Alaska's News Source / Kim Daehnke)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted a woman accused of setting a Turnagain neighborhood house on fire in October.

The charges against 37-year-old Wendy Seltenreich include three counts of arson, two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of felony cruelty to animals. According to a release from the Anchorage district attorney, three dogs were killed in the Oct. 18 blaze on Loussac Drive.

If convicted, Seltenreich could face up to 45 years in prison on five charges; 20 years for the first-degree arson and criminal mischief charges, 10 years for the second-degree arson charge and up to five years for each of the third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief and animal cruelty charges. Additional charges include unlawful contact, which carries no more than a year in jail, and 90 days for violating conditions of release.

Seltenreich’s bail is set to $5,000, as well as a court-approved third-party custodian. Seltenreich is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

No people were injured in the fire. The Anchorage Fire Department sent 13 units to the home, which followed a report earlier that morning that was sent to Anchorage police describing a disturbance. One man reportedly escaped from the home with his dog, after waking up in the basement to a room full of smoke.

Charging documents said that Seltenreich had told the owner of the home that “she had set the house on fire and to go get her dog”.

