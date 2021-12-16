Advertisement

Alaska judge allows evidence about alternative suspects

A Maine man charged in a young woman’s killing 28 years ago at the University of Alaska at...
A Maine man charged in a young woman’s killing 28 years ago at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks will be allowed to present evidence about alternative suspects at his trial.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged in a young woman’s killing 28 years ago at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks will be allowed to present evidence about alternative suspects at his trial.

Steven Downs was charged with sexual assault and murder, and extradited to Alaska, after DNA his aunt submitted to a genealogy website matched DNA from the crime scene.

The victim was shot in the head, choked with a ligature, stabbed, and shocked with a stun gun. The judge ruled that the defense can present evidence about three alternative suspects at the trial, due to begin on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

