Jacoby withdraws from FINA championships due to COVID-19 protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Olympic gold medalist 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Seward has been withdrawn from the FINA short course swimming championships in the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 protocols, NBC Sports reported.

Jacoby competed in the 4x50 medley relay with team USA on Friday, earning a silver medal with a time of 1:43.61.

Jacoby won an individual gold medal in the 100 breaststroke in Tokyo this summer and also swam for an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100 medley relay. Jacoby has a total of seven FINA and Olympic medals thus far in her career.

The international swimming federation (FINA) released a statement that seven participants had tested positive on Dec. 15 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The competition and training venues used in the FINA competitions have implemented strict health and safety rules, including vaccination and PCR test requirements, health screenings, mandatory face mask use and rigorous sanitation measures. Safety remains our priority,” wrote FINA.

Jacoby recently finished her high school swimming career by winning her fifth individual state title and her second Most Outstanding Competitor award at the state swim meet at Bartlett High School in November.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.