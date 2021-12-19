Advertisement

Jacoby withdraws from FINA championships due to COVID-19 protocols

Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Olympic gold medalist 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Seward has been withdrawn from the FINA short course swimming championships in the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 protocols, NBC Sports reported.

Jacoby competed in the 4x50 medley relay with team USA on Friday, earning a silver medal with a time of 1:43.61.

Jacoby won an individual gold medal in the 100 breaststroke in Tokyo this summer and also swam for an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100 medley relay. Jacoby has a total of seven FINA and Olympic medals thus far in her career.

The international swimming federation (FINA) released a statement that seven participants had tested positive on Dec. 15 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The competition and training venues used in the FINA competitions have implemented strict health and safety rules, including vaccination and PCR test requirements, health screenings, mandatory face mask use and rigorous sanitation measures. Safety remains our priority,” wrote FINA.

Jacoby recently finished her high school swimming career by winning her fifth individual state title and her second Most Outstanding Competitor award at the state swim meet at Bartlett High School in November.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal car crash has temporarily closed the Parks Highway and is being investigated by troopers.
One man dead, another injured in Parks Highway crash Friday
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, wins Miss America
COVID-19
Alaska reports 408 COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths on Friday, most from death certificate review
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Man facing federal gun, drug charges found with swastika stickers similar to those placed near Jewish Museum

Latest News

State wrestling starts Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Anchorage.
ASAA state wrestling is about to take over the Alaska Airlines Center
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 cases
Meredith Schwartz, the 2021 Alaska Girls Skimeister, is only just hitting her stride as a junior.
Athlete of the Week: Service skier Meredith Schwartz
Anchorage Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson has announced his commitment to play for Arizona...
Talon Sigurdson of the Anchorage Wolverines commits to play Division I hockey at Arizona State