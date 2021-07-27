Advertisement

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in 100m breaststroke Olympic swimming finals

United States' Lydia Jacoby competes in a 100-meter breaststroke semifinal at the 2020 Summer...
United States' Lydia Jacoby competes in a 100-meter breaststroke semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward’s Lydia Jacoby took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke finals, with a time of 1:04.95, at the Olympics in Tokyo. This was a historic finish as Jacoby became the first Alaskan to ever medal in swimming at the Olympics.

Jacoby’s journey has captivated the state and her hometown of Seward. Hundreds gathered to watch her race at the local railroad terminal and many in the crowd shared stories of Jacoby and memories of watching the Olympic swimmer grow up.

The 17-year-old became the first Alaskan to qualify for the Olympics in June after an impressive performance in the pool at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. With attendance restrictions at the summer Olympics, Jacoby’s parents were unable to watch their daughter in person but followed along with other U.S. Olympic team parents in Orlando, Florida.

Supporters gather to watch Seward’s Lydia Jacoby in Olympic swimming finals

Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby is swimming for a medal in the 100-meter breaststroke finals at the Olympics in Tokyo tonight. Her supporters are gathering in Seward to watch the race!

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Monday, July 26, 2021

Jacoby took a unique path to the summer games qualifying at the 2020 U.S. Open Championship, but her plans were halted after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the U.S. Swimming Olympic trials. This time off gave the Seward teenager time to develop in the pool as she trained in Resurrection Bay when local pools were shut down due to COVID-19. When pools began to open up in Anchorage her family rented so she could train at open pools. It all paid off in the pool as Jacoby shaved seconds off her 100-meter breaststroke time.

The reality of contending for an Olympic medal started to come into the picture when Jacoby finished second to Olympic gold medalist Lilly King at the Pro Swim Series in California. Jacoby is heading into her senior year of high school at Seward High School and has committed to swim at the University of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
16-year-old girl found after missing for over a day near Eagle River
(File)
California driver dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on Sterling Highway
Lydia Jacoby of the United States swims in a heat during the women's 100-meter breaststroke at...
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby qualifies for Olympic 100m breaststroke finals
Ride for Cynthia Hoffman
Memorial ride held in remembrance of Cynthia Hoffman while also raising money for Victims for Justice

Latest News

Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Tired of ‘sexualization,’ German women’s gymnastics team wears unitards