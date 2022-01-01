Power outages occurring across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Power outages are occurring on New Year’s Day across Southcentral Alaska. With strong winds hitting many coastal regions, nearly 2,000 outages are being reported as far south as Seldovia and as far north as Talkeetna.

In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, as many as 1,200 people were without power at one point on New Year’s Day, according to Matanuska Electric Association Public Relations Manager Jennifer Castro.

“Most of the outages have been occurring in the northern Mat-Su area. As of noon we have about 400 members without power and crews are out working on getting everyone restored. The outages have primarily been caused by out of easement trees falling on the lines or snow unloading,” Castro said. “Fortunately we haven’t seen any kind of extensive damage type outages today. We want to remind members if they see a tree on the line, to call us and report it right away. Do not try to touch it or move it, as it may be energized.”

In Anchorage, smaller outages of 50 customers or less are reported near Sand Lake, and over 100 customers are without power in the Turnagain neighborhood. Chugach Electric Senior Manager for Corporate Communications said that the outages were also caused by wind. In total, the Chugach Electric Map showed 274 customers without power at around noon on New Year’s Day.

Over 1,000 Homer Electric Association customers are without power. The majority of the Homer Electric customers suffering outages are on the south side of Kachemak Bay near the communities of Seldovia and Port Graham, where over 700 customers are without power. There are over 350 people in Soldotna who are also without power.

