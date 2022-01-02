Strong winds affecting power, travel in Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusts of wind 82 mph have knocked out power to over 11,000 Matanuska Electric Association customers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Sunday afternoon.

Whiteout conditions on Saturday had caused accidents and briefly closed a portion of the Glenn Highway. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until Jan. 3. Matanuska Electric Association Public Relations Manager Jennifer Castro said that four large feeder outages impacting over 1,000 members each are located in the Wasilla area.

“We have all of our available in-house linemen crews and some contract crews that are working on the many outages which are spread out throughout our service territory. We will continue to work until we have everyone back on. We greatly appreciate the patience of our members as some outages are taking much longer to restore, depending on the storm related damage in their area. Our line crews are just incredible, for being able to go out in these types of conditions and safely get power back on for our members,” Castro wrote.

Castro said that over 13,000 members were without power at 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to the outage map, over 15% of Matanuska Electric Association members were without power on Sunday afternoon.

The Glenn Highway was to both northbound and southbound traffic at 6:03 p.m. last night, but troopers still warn residents to travel cautiously.

“Please proceed with extreme caution and drive carefully,” troopers wrote. In Palmer, numerous aircraft tied down at the “Bud” Woods Palmer Municipal Airport flipped over due to the high winds.

Additionally, over 2,000 Homer Electric Association customers remain without power, including 928 in Nikiski and 719 near Seldovia. Many smaller outages have occurred near Kenai and Soldotna, according to the Homer Electric Association outage map.

