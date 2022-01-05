Advertisement

Mother of abandoned baby identified

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that the juvenile mother of the baby that was found in a box near Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue has been identified and is receiving medical care at a Fairbanks hospital.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” troopers wrote. “The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank our partners at Interior Alaska center for Non-Violent Living (IAC), Stevie’s Place, and FMH Forensic Nursing for the critical resources they provide, as well as the countless Alaskans that submitted tips in an effort to resolve this case and protect the wellbeing of the baby and mother.”

Alaska Statutes permit parents to voluntarily surrender a child under specific circumstances without penalty.

The child identified as Teshawn was left in a box with a note at near-zero degree temperatures and is reported to be in good health in the care of the Office of Children’s Services. Troopers wrote that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Unit helped identify the juvenile mother.

