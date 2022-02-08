Advertisement

Alaska congressional delegation touts infrastructure bill to state legislative committee

The Alaska State Capitol.
The Alaska State Capitol.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s three-member congressional delegation spoke to the House Labor and Commerce Committee on Friday about the recently-passed $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill and the need to work together to ensure the state of Alaska gets the most out of it.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Miles Baker, his former legislative director, late last year to take the lead on the infrastructure bill from his office. Baker spoke to the House Finance Committee last week.

“There’s a lot more that we don’t know than we do know about this bill,” he said.

Around half of the $1 trillion will be disbursed over the next five years through formula programs in areas like transportation and to improve ports, roads and bridges, Baker explained. The other half will go out through newly-created programs.

A lot of federal guidelines on how that money can be spent have not been released yet. That’s expected in the second or third quarter of this year, Baker said.

He explained that the Dunleavy administration is planning to introduce an appropriations bill later in the year, separate to the budget, with some of those infrastructure spending items. Legislators across the aisle say a special session could then be necessary to approve them.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was a key figure in passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Along with fellow Republicans, Rep. Don Young and Sen. Dan Sullivan, she highlighted that the Legislature, tribes and local communities will need to apply for grants and compete against other states for billions of dollars of funding.

“Let’s be competitive where we need to compete,” Murkowski said.

One example is the Port of Alaska. Several legislators asked whether Alaska could realistically expect to receive funding for it when competing against other, larger states.

Murkowski suggested that was possible, particularly because of the port’s strategic importance to the state’s military bases. Around 50% of the Alaska’s fuel and freight also comes through the Port of Alaska.

“It is viewed to be very competitive,” Murkowski said about the port.

Estimating how much Alaska will receive from the bill over the next five years is difficult as it will depend on the grants Alaska receives. Sullivan said some estimates are that Alaska could get between $7 billion and $8 billion. He highlighted some key areas in the bill:

Sullivan said that setting up broadband infrastructure across Alaska over the next five years is achievable. The delegation emphasized the bill, which they all supported, could allow the state to catch up with the rest of the country when it comes to infrastructure more broadly.

“I always like to say that Alaska is a resource rich, infrastructure poor state,” Sullivan said.

Alaska’s federal lawmakers said it was rare and possibly “unprecedented” for all three members of the congressional delegation to address a state legislative committee at the same time. Their appearance before the House Labor and Commerce Committee was warmly received by both Democrats and Republicans

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Zack Fields, who chairs the committee, thanked the delegation and said he was excited about the possibilities that come from the infrastructure bill.

“Alaskans wrote this bill, it’s clear,” he said. “You can tell by reading the substance of this bill.”

Young, a former teacher, offered a word of warning to the state legislators watching along.

“I don’t want to see any bickering,” he cautioned. “You could have discussion, but we want to make sure we get that money that we’ve appropriated, or have got into this bill, spent correctly for the advancement of our state.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot...
Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say
Service High Partners Club excited to cheer on Anchorage skier Gus Schumacher at the Olympics
Alaska State Troopers
Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

Latest News

Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle at a press conference on Feb. 7, 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle talks new role, issues impacting the community
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Miguel Zamora stands a cross for the victims of the Sutherland Springs...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
AP
Alaska reports 3,082 COVID cases over the weekend, continuing downward trend
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users