Advertisement

Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs

A pair of bull moose
A pair of bull moose(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week.

And the attack didn’t end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave.

The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose.

Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Her injured dogs are recovering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Billy Ray Macon was already married to his wife Lourdes when he graduated Anchorage High School...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
AP
Alaska reports 3,082 COVID cases over the weekend, continuing downward trend
Steven Downs, left, and Sophie Sergie.
Closing arguments made in Fairbanks murder trial

Latest News

Anchorage resident Billy Ray Macon
Anchorage man has a wrong made right more than 60 years later
Closing arguments in Fairbanks murder trial
Rosie Brennan prepares for her second Olympics
Anchorage’s Rosie Brennan takes 4th in Olympic ski sprint race
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District looking into allegations of racial insensitivity...
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District looking into allegations of racial insensitivity during high school basketball game