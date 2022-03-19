Alaska Rep. Don Young dies at 88

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Republican Congressman Don Young, Alaska’s lone representative in the U.S. House, has died. He was 88 years old.

Young died on Friday “while traveling home to Alaska” his office said via email.

The longest-serving member of Congress, Young had served as the representative for Alaska since 1973 when he won a special election held in the wake of the disappearance of incumbent Democrat Nick Begich. Begich won the 1972 election despite having disappeared in a plane crash weeks earlier, but was declared dead later that year.

Young won the March 1973 special election to fill Begich’s seat and continued serving ever since. He became Dean of the House in 2017 following the retirement of former Rep. John Conyers.

Young was in his 25th term in Congress.

According to an announcement from his office, Young’s wife Anne was by his side when he died. A former teacher, Young had a hand in several major developments in Alaska, from the Trans-Alaska pipeline to the Magnuson Stevens Act.

“Don Young’s legacy as a fighter for the state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and his honor,” the statement from his office read in part. “We will miss him dearly. His family, his staff, and his many friends ask Alaskans for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Several politicians took to social media Friday to express their condolences and remember Young. Gov. Mike Dunleavy called him “a great friend” and colleague of many years. Dunleavy thanked Young for helping form Alaska into the state it is today.

Congressman Don Young has been a great friend and colleague of mine for many years. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this amazing man who, in many ways, formed Alaska into the great state it is today. pic.twitter.com/fuD2s8N3aK — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) March 19, 2022

In a later press release, Dunleavy said that “Alaska is a better place because of Don Young,” and said he and First Lady Rose Dunleavy offer their prayers to Young’s family.

“Today, Alaska lost a legend, and I lost a friend,” said former Gov. Bill Walker on Twitter. “Some losses are so immense that it’s hard to find words to express what someone meant to the place they lived and the people they loved.”

Walker said it’s “almost impossible” to imagine Alaska without Young.

“What I admired most about Don is that he remained a genuine person through all his years in Washington,” he continued.

Today, Alaska lost a legend, and I lost a friend. Some losses are so immense that it's hard to find words to express what someone meant to the place they lived and the people they loved. Words fail to describe Don Young, and it's almost impossible to imagine Alaska without him. pic.twitter.com/12D5fMDbjn — Bill Walker (@BillWalkerAk) March 19, 2022

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was “saddened beyond belief” by the loss of Young, who she called a friend.

“We have lost a giant who we loved dearly and who held Alaska in his heart — always,” she said in a statement. “Don was coming home to the place that he loved, and to the people that loved him best. We love you, Don.”

Don was coming home to the place that he loved, and to the people that loved him best. We love you, Don. pic.twitter.com/lSvkVAQqR4 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) March 19, 2022

Dunleavy will order Alaska state flags to be flown at half-staff, and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has ordered that municipality flags be flown at half-staff “at a date to be determined in the future” in honor of Young.

“As a personal friend, Don and I shared similar passions to include the love of the outdoors, hunting, and finding ways to help out our fellow Alaskans,” Bronson said in a prepared statement. “Our prayers go out to his family and especially his wife Anne.”

