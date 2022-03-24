Search continues for dog on Iditarod musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The search for Iditarod musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ sled dog Leon continues after it was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint on March 13.

Leon escaped from the returned dog lot at the checkpoint, according to the Iditarod. A week later, Borges scratched from the race and flew back to Ruby to search for his dog alongside community members.

“You know we’re not in the blame game here, it was an accident but because it happened under my watch as race director of course I’ll take responsibility for it,” Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman said.

After days of searching for Leon, Borges was unable to find his dog and flew out of Ruby on Wednesday. Nordman said Borges is headed home to France and told the musher they’ll continue to search for his missing teammate.

“We’re not giving up, I’m not going to give up,” Nordman said.

The longtime race marshal added they have fliers with Leon’s picture throughout the community and a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to a safe return of Leon. Nordman said neighboring communities along the Yukon River like Galena have been notified as well.

The effort to find Leon comes after a difficult 2022 Iditarod for Borges who had to scratch between the checkpoints of White Mountain and Safety after receiving outside assistance from White Mountain search and rescue to the Nome Kennel Club shelter cabin.

Anyone with information regarding Leon’s whereabouts is asked to email findleon@iditarod.com.

