State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials are concerned about a deadly strain of bird flu that appears to be headed to Alaska.

While bird flu can be transmitted to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the H5N1 strain of bird flu poses a low risk to the public but has proved deadly to millions of birds both wild and domestic.

“We’re seeing a lot of birds that are getting sick and dying or having to be euthanized to go ahead and try to control the spread of this,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach.

The virus is primarily spread by migrating waterfowl and while it hasn’t been detected in a wild bird in Alaska yet, Gerlach said he is confident it will be as more geese, gulls, ducks and shorebirds arrive every day.

Alaska doesn’t have a lot of commercial poultry operations of the kind that have been devastated by the virus in the Lower 48, but Gerlach said backyard chicken owners are equally at risk. The USDA has put out guidance for poultry owners which Gerlach said includes tips on how to minimize exposure to wild birds or their droppings. That could include keeping chickens in a covered enclosure instead of letting them run free.

“We have a lot of people with backyard flocks that have them open,” Gerlach said. “And when you have them open, then wild birds can come in, then you have that risk of ... contaminating those birds with the virus.”

Gerlach said if the virus spreads, it could cause cancellations to events like 4-H exhibitions, and even the poultry display at the Alaska State Fair.

“My big concern is, if we have so many outbreaks, especially in domestic populations, backyard flocks, are we going to allow the fairs and the exhibitions to go ahead and continue,” Gerlach said. “A lot of states, as soon as they’ve had these detections have closed down all fairs and all shows and exhibitions. So that’s what we’re really concerned with.”

Gerlach said people who find sick or dying birds in their flock should report them to their own veterinarian, or the state veterinarian’s office.

“Go ahead and report it so that we can go get a team out there to go ahead and select samples and see if we have a problem,” Gerlach said.

People who find wild birds who are sick or dying can email the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to report that.

And while the risk to humans is low, Gerlach said people who harvest wild birds should take precautions including wearing gloves and making sure the meat is thoroughly cooked before eating.

