Heli-skiing guide dies in Chugach Mountains avalanche; remembered as ‘local Valdez legend’

Alaska State Troopers
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a Valdez heli-skiing guide died in an avalanche on April 25, despite the use of proper safety equipment.

Troopers reported in an online dispatch that 46-year-old Michael Hamilton was scouting a portion of the Chugach Mountains near Thompson Pass when he inadvertently triggered an avalanche.

Troopers wrote that the avalanche “carried him approximately 1,500 feet down the mountain and over a steep cliff. Hamilton was able to deploy his avalanche airbag system and was equipped with avalanche mitigation equipment.”

The heli-ski helicopter rescued Hamilton, who was unconscious, and transported him to Valdez. Despite life-saving efforts, Hamilton was declared dead in Valdez.

“Condolences go out to the family and friends of a Local Valdez Legend that passed away on the twenty fifth of April in the Chugach mountains. His passing has left a huge hole in the community, he will not be forgotten,” the Valdez Avalanche Center wrote on its website.

The Valdez Avalanche Center put out a forecast on Thursday that lists the avalanche danger as considerable. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center puts out an avalanche forecast daily. On Thursday, the avalanche conditions were upgraded to high at all elevations, with several large slab avalanches observed recently. Troopers warned of dangerous spring snow conditions in their dispatch.

“Avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry as Springtime temperatures cover much of Alaska,” troopers wrote. “The Alaska State Trooper and Alaska Wildlife Troopers encourage anyone that is heliskiing, backcountry skiing, or snowmachining to use extreme caution. There have been a series of dangerous avalanches in the last week in Southcentral Alaska and the Copper River Basin. If you must be in the backcountry ensure that you have avalanche mitigation equipment such as a probe, avalanche beacon, avalanche airbag system, and shovel.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

