Abortion rights supporters rally in Anchorage for a nationwide day of action

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Northern Lights Boulevard and New Seward for an abortion rights rally organized by planned parenthood and other groups on May 14. The Alaska based rally was just a small piece of the “Bans off our bodies” rallies happening across the country. The event comes after nearly two weeks of protests after the leak of a draft to overturn the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Bans Off Our Bodies events are being organized by a large group that includes Planned Parenthood, the Women’s March, Liberate Abortion, UltraViolet, MoveOn, and Service Employees International Union. The goal of the protests, they say, is to demonstrate the overwhelming support for abortion rights across the country and urge elected officials to pass legislation to protect abortion access. Pro choice activists like Jane Angvik expressed that they are fighting for their privacy from the hands of lawmakers.

“Abortion is legal and safe in this state right now, and we want to keep it that way. The person who gets to make the decision, that’s what we’re talking about, who gets to make that decision?. The woman, number one, and anyone she chooses to consult with. Whether that’s her partner, whether that’s a church, whether that’s a doctor. The woman makes a decision, it’s her body, not the governments,” Angvik said.

Right now, Roe v. Wade protects abortion access in all 50 states. If it were to be overturned, state governments would be able to regulate abortion at the state level. Many states have enacted so called “trigger laws” that would impose tighter abortion restrictions immediately if federal protections were lifted. Twenty-six states are expected to ban most or all abortions if Roe is overturned. With a six to three conservative majority on the high court, many people in favor of abortion rights are fearful of a Roe reversal.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to multiple pro life outlets for reaction but have yet to hear back at this time.

