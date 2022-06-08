Roadtrippin’: Relaxing at the Grand View Cafe and RV Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Located just off the Glenn Highway, the Grand View Café and RV Park awakes every spring, welcoming customers in with its views.

The location is much to be desired as it is nestled near many trails, rafting waterways and other river activities. Owners Mark and Nancy Parsons came to Alaska from California and said they consistently find themselves amazed by Alaska’s beauty.

“Many mornings, many evenings if you have a good telephoto lens or binoculars, you can kind of sit and watch the dells sheep up in the hills,” Mark said.

The Parsons first visited Alaska in 2017 and loved the final frontier so much, they found themselves visiting multiple times a year.

Ultimately, they decided to make the permanent move. When they saw the café and RV park up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity.

Nancy Parsons brings a unique flair to the café. Originally from China, Nancy provides an authentic Asian dining experience unlike anywhere in rural Alaska and has adapted the menu to highlight some of her traditional cuisines, including her famous pork and daikon radish dumplings.

“Pork, the barbecue Asian pork,” Nancy said. “I make fried rice, fried noodles ... I want to add more Asian food. I hope because people love it.”

But Asian cuisine isn’t Nancy’s only delicious offering. The café also provides dishes such as pizza, fish and chips and of course, that warm cup of coffee we all need after a long Alaskan adventure.

In addition to the café, there’s the RV park equipped with on-site amenities such as free Wi-Fi, laundry and bathrooms. It’s all set to provide a relaxing environment after spending a long day exploring nearby sites.

For those looking for a place to grab a bite to eat after a long day of exploring, the Grand View Café and RV Park is the place to do it, whether it be for a day trip or an overnight adventure with all the comforts of home on site.

